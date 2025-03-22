Jonathan Criticizes Tinubu’s Emergency Rule In Rivers, Warns Of Negative Impact On Nigeria’s Image

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed strong disapproval over the suspension of elected officials in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, warning that such actions could harm Nigeria’s global reputation.

Speaking as Chairman at the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium in Abuja on Saturday, Jonathan voiced his disappointment over the removal of elected leaders in the state.

“These actions by key actors in the executive and legislative arms of government paint the country in a negative light,” he stated.

Jonathan’s comments follow President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, a move that led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

Defending the decision, Tinubu explained that it was aimed at restoring stability amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months,” the President announced.

To oversee governance during the period, Tinubu appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas as the state’s administrator.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate,” he clarified.

Jonathan, however, expressed concern over the political crisis in Rivers State, stating that while former presidents typically avoid commenting on political matters to prevent escalating tensions, the situation compelled him to speak out.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s international standing and its ability to attract investments are heavily influenced by the actions of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

According to Jonathan, numerous Nigerians had urged him to address the issue as a prominent figure from the Niger Delta.

The former President also condemned instances where individuals allegedly dictate to the judiciary, arguing that such interference undermines public confidence in the legal system.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu justified the state of emergency, stating that it was necessary to restore peace.

“This declaration has been published in the Federal Gazette, a copy of which has been forwarded to the National Assembly in accordance with the Constitution,” he noted.

The President further expressed hope that the intervention would bring stability to Rivers State and reinforce adherence to constitutional principles among political actors.

“It is my fervent hope that this inevitable intervention will help to restore peace and order in Rivers State by awakening all the contenders to the constitutional imperatives binding on all political players in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole,” Tinubu added.