‘I’m Not Accepting Donations For ₦500 Million Debt’ – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has clarified that he is not seeking financial assistance following the revelation of ₦500 million debt.

Naija News reports that Macaroni, in a lengthy post via his X handle on Thursday, March 20, 25, admitted that his financial recklessness and generosity negatively impacted his financial stability.

The movie star said he resorted to borrowing to settle pending commitments and fulfil specific responsibilities after losing all his savings.

The actor stated that 2024 marked a pivotal moment in his acting career, but it was also the most challenging year for him as he faced over half a billion naira in debt.

Mr Macaroni revealed that his frustration grew worse after he was betrayed by someone he considered a friend and sister.

He added that with the support of family and friends who stood by him during his trying times, he feels better than he had in the last three years.

Macaroni’s revelation prompted an outpour of support from colleagues and followers, who offered to support him.

However, in a chat with Punch, the skit maker said he only shared the experience for others to learn from and not because he needed help.

He said, “I’m not accepting any help or donations. I shared the story majorly because I wanted people to learn from my mistakes.”