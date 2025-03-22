I Did Not Snatch Asake’s Mother From His Father – Fuji Veteran Musician, Alani

Renowned Fuji musician, Musibau Alani, has refuted claims that he snatched Asake’s mother, Fali, from his father, Odunsi, popularly known as Malo.

He stated that he was not responsible for the separation between the duo, adding that Fali was no longer married to Malo when he met her.

Naija News understands that the controversy arose after Odunsi claimed that Asake had neglected him, leading to widespread social media discussions.

Some online commentators further alleged that Alani was present as a performing musician during Asake’s naming ceremony. But the Fuji veteran has categorically dismissed these claims.

However, addressing the allegation, in a recent media chat, the Stand Well Well crooner, who is Asake’s stepfather, confirmed his marriage to the singer’s mother, a union that produced three children, two of whom are now deceased.

“I met Fali as a single mother; she was already separated from her husband, whom I didn’t know at the time. We got along, and she moved in with me along with her son, Ahmed (Asake). I trained the boy,” Alani explained.

He also recalled a later encounter with Odunsi, saying, “I eventually met her ex-husband, Malo, who was working at a council in Lagos Island. The day he saw me there, he even told his colleagues to thank me for taking good care of his son, Ahmed (Asake).

*For the record, I did not snatch Fali from her first husband, and I was neither present at nor played at Asake’s naming ceremony.”