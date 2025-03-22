How VP Shettima Nominated, Convinced Bishop Kukah To Accept Tinubu’s Appointment – FG

The Federal Government has revealed how it successfully convinced the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, to accept the role of Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council at the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that Education Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa shared the details during the inauguration of the university’s Governing Council and Principal Officers in Abuja.

He explained that Vice President Kashim Shettima played a crucial role in nominating and persuading Bishop Kukah to take on the appointment.

At the Ministry’s conference hall, Dr. Alausa recounted the Vice President’s involvement: “Bishop Kukah is very busy. When the Vice President was nominating Bishop Kukah, he was very worried that I’m going to put a lot of burden on his mind. The Vice President said Bishop Kukah has so much respect for him.”

He continued, quoting the Vice President: “I’m giving the words of the Vice President now. ‘He has so much respect for me. Every time I’ve asked him to do something, he accepts that service. I want to ask him to take on the position of the Pro Chancellor. I know he’s already stretched to the limit, but for my own selfishness, for the country, in service of the country, I will ask him. And I know he will not say no.’”

According to Dr. Alausa, when Vice President Shettima reached out to Bishop Kukah, the religious leader agreed to take on the position, saying, “Yes, I will do it.”

The Minister expressed his gratitude to Bishop Kukah for accepting the role, despite his many responsibilities, describing his decision as a reflection of his commitment to education and his dedication to serving the community.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Qurix Williams Barnabas. General Musa, an indigene of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, pledged that the Nigerian military would provide robust security for the university, ensuring a safe environment for students and staff.