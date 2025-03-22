Heavyweight Boxing Legend, George Foreman Is Dead

The legendary heavyweight boxer, George Foreman, has passed away at the age of 76.

Nicknamed “Big George,” Foreman had one of the most remarkable careers in boxing history. He won an Olympic gold medal in 1968 and later secured the world heavyweight title twice—an extraordinary achievement spanning over two decades.

His second title, won at the age of 45, made him the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

Foreman’s first reign as champion ended in 1974 when he lost to Muhammad Ali in the iconic “Rumble in the Jungle.”

However, his professional record remained astonishing, with 76 wins, including 68 knockouts—nearly twice as many as Ali.

Beyond boxing, Foreman became a household name through his business ventures, most notably the George Foreman Grill. His decision to lend his name to the product proved highly lucrative, surpassing his earnings from boxing.

A Life of Faith and Family

His family shared the news of his passing via Instagram, stating: “Our hearts are broken. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

They continued: “A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected—a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name—for his family.”

From Troubled Youth to Olympic Glory

Born on 10 January 1949 in Marshall, Texas, Foreman grew up in a segregated America, raised by a single mother alongside six siblings. His early years were troubled—he dropped out of school and became involved in street crime before discovering boxing as an outlet.

At just 19 years old, Foreman won a gold medal in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City before transitioning into professional boxing.

He remained undefeated in his first 37 matches and, in 1973, defeated Joe Frazier in Kingston, Jamaica, knocking him down six times in just two rounds.

His 1974 bout against Ali in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), remains one of the most legendary fights in boxing history.

At the time, Foreman was considered the overwhelming favourite, but Ali’s “rope-a-dope” strategy exhausted him, leading to an eighth-round knockout.

Reflecting on the match decades later, Foreman recalled in an interview with BBC World Service Newshour that the general belief was that he would demolish Ali. “Oh, he’s not going to last one round,” he said, recalling expert predictions before the fight.

Surprisingly, he felt at ease that night, saying it was “the most comfortable” he had ever been before a fight. However, Ali’s tactics wore him down, leading to one of the most famous upsets in boxing history.

A New Chapter in Life

After losing a second fight, Foreman retired in 1977 and turned to faith. He became an ordained minister and founded the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Texas.

He later described his defeat to Ali as “the best thing that ever happened to me,” as it led him to spread his message through preaching.

His ministry began humbly, preaching on street corners before growing into a congregation that required a larger space.

“We began meeting informally at various homes in Houston, and before long, the crowds became too large for most houses to accommodate,” he shared on his website.

The Oldest Heavyweight Champion

A decade after retiring, Foreman made an unexpected return to boxing in 1987 to raise funds for a youth centre. He won 24 matches before facing Evander Holyfield in 1991, losing after 12 rounds.

Then, in 1994, at age 45, he made history by knocking out Michael Moorer to reclaim the heavyweight title, cementing his status as the sport’s oldest champion.

Business Success and Family Life

Outside the ring, Foreman became a marketing powerhouse. His George Foreman Grill, launched in 1994, became a massive success, selling millions of units worldwide and making him even wealthier than his boxing career had.

Foreman was married five times and had 12 children, including five sons—all named George. He once explained: “I say to them, ‘If one of us goes up, then we all go up together. And if one goes down, we all go down together!'”