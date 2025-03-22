Gunmen Abduct Naval Officer Attached To DHQ, Two Others In Abuja

Gunmen have abducted Lt. Cynthia Akor, a Nigerian Navy officer attached to the Defence Headquarters, along with two other individuals in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the victims were kidnapped from their residence in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday night.

A source, who requested to remain anonymous for security reasons, confirmed the development to The PUNCH on Saturday.

The source, who resides in the same area as the victims, stated that the kidnappers had contacted the families of the hostages, demanding a ransom of ₦100 million for their release.

“Among the three people that were kidnapped on Friday night in the Mpape area is a DHQ official, Lt. Akor. The kidnappers have already reached out to their families and are demanding ₦100 million ransom,” the source revealed.

Efforts to reach the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, and the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report. They had not responded to messages at that time.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, stated she would confirm the incident and provide further details.

“I will confirm and get back to you shortly,” she said. However, no further information had been provided at the time of filing this report.