Fubara’s Aide Speaks On Court Order Against Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas

The Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie, has called on the public to ignore reports circulating on social media that falsely claim a State High Court had issued an order preventing the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd.) Ibok-Ete Ibas, from assuming office.

In a statement released on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Ehie refuted the allegations, which claimed that he had filed a lawsuit against Ibas, challenging the legality of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

According to the false report, a court order was issued concerning a non-existent suit filed by Dr. Ehie.

“The malicious post alleged that the court order was granted in a fictitious suit that I had purportedly filed, challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as unconstitutional,” Ehie said.

He further emphasized that no such suit had been filed, and the claims were completely unfounded.

Ehie denounced the rumours as a baseless act of blackmail and deliberate misinformation aimed at inciting unrest and disaffection among the people of Rivers State.

He also pointed out discrepancies in the social media report, such as the misspelling of his name and the names of other officials, and the absence of crucial legal details, such as the suit number, hearing date, or filing time.

“This is a baseless act of blackmail and deliberate misinformation by individuals of low minds who seek to incite unrest and disaffection among people of Rivers State,” Ehie stated.

Criticizing the author of the malicious post, Ehie described the report as uneducated and urged the public to disregard it. He warned that such posts were designed to create division, misrepresent his position, and fuel unnecessary hatred and resentment within the state.

“The post is baseless, false, and malicious, designed to sow division among the people and misrepresent me as a non-conformist. It is intended to fuel hatred and resentment among Rivers people,” he concluded.