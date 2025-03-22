Fubara Slapped Democracy In The Face, Governed Illegally For 14 Months – Morka

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has justified the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

He also accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of running Rivers State contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

The APC spokesperson further accused the Rivers State Governor of governing unconstitutionally, illegally, and unlawfully for more than 14 months.

Naija News reports that Morka made the submissions while speaking on Friday as a guest on Arise News against the backdrop of President Tinubu’s decision to suspend the Governor, his deputy and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly over the lingering political crisis in the state.

The president also Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

“He (Fubara) not only demolished the assembly, he locked them (Rivers lawmakers) out.

“He froze them in a package and cast them aside as though they didn’t exist; as though our constitution never intended to provide for a legislative body in Rivers state.

“He completely froze their allowances; he froze their allocation and every penny flowing to the assembly.

“Not only that, Governor Fubara slapped democracy in the face by anointing two, three people to be his legislature in preference to a democratically elected institution of the house of assembly in Rivers state.

”He proceeded to govern unconstitutionally, illegally, and unlawfully for more than 14 months,” Morka said.

Tinubu Averted Constitutional Crisis

The APC spokesperson argued that Governor Fubara, by his actions, already created a constitutional crisis in Rivers State, forcing President Tinubu to take action to curb the situation.

“There was a constitutional crisis in Rivers state up until the declaration of the state of emergency.

“And that constitutional crisis was initiated, authored, and precipitated by the governor of Rivers state, Governor Fubara,” Morka said.