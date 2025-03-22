Flashback: ‘God Will Not Give You Wike’s Problem’ — Fayose’s 2023 Warning To Fubara

Former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, had in 2023 cautioned the now-suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, about the political might of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fayose issued the warning in May 2023 during a state banquet held in honour of Wike, shortly after he handed over power to Fubara.

He advised Fubara to tread carefully, emphasizing Wike’s reputation for never backing down from a fight.

“Your excellency, my counsel to you: God will help you. Don’t see more than what you should see.

“The moment you want to see more than you should see, you will begin to see spirits.

“I know Wike. If he says he will fight you, it is either you surrender, or you look for the trouble to the end.

“God will not give you Wike’s problem,” Fayose remarked.

A year later, as tensions between Fubara and Wike reached a breaking point, Fayose acknowledged that the situation had spiralled beyond control, stating that the conflict had “crossed the rubicon.”

Rivers’ Political Crisis Escalates, Leading to Fubara’s Suspension

Fayose’s warning proved prescient as the power struggle between Fubara and Wike escalated just weeks after the banquet. The ensuing political crisis led to deep divisions within the Rivers State House of Assembly.

On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld a Federal High Court ruling that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation from disbursing the state’s statutory monthly allocations.

Additionally, the court nullified the local government elections conducted in Rivers on October 5, 2024.

Amid these developments, the state assembly resumed sitting and revived impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

The crisis had already peaked in October 2023 when an attempt to impeach Fubara resulted in the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

In response to the prolonged political instability and concerns over the security of oil installations, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers.

On Tuesday, he announced the suspension of Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all state lawmakers for six months.

To manage the crisis, Tinubu appointed retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas to oversee the state’s administration.

On Thursday, the National Assembly swiftly approved the president’s request for emergency rule, despite controversy surrounding the decision.

Fayose’s warning from 2023 now resonates more than ever, as the political landscape in Rivers continues to be shaped by the ongoing battle for control between Fubara and Wike.