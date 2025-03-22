Customs Seize $193,000 Hidden In Yoghurt Carton At Abuja Airport

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Operatives have intercepted an undeclared sum of $193,000 concealed inside a yoghurt carton at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement on Friday, NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada revealed that the passenger carrying the concealed funds had arrived in Nigeria aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight No. 951 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Maiwada, failing to declare the currency violates the Anti-Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

These laws mandate that travellers carrying amounts exceeding $10,000 or equivalent in negotiable instruments must declare them upon arrival or departure.

The statement read, “Acting on intelligence, customs officers conducted a detailed inspection, leading to the discovery of the concealed cash.

“The seized money has been formally handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“As required by law, we are handing over the forfeited funds to the EFCC for further necessary action.”

Maiwada reaffirmed the NCS’s commitment to enforcing financial regulations and curbing illicit financial flows across Nigeria’s borders.

He urged travellers to adhere to legal requirements by declaring any cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the permitted threshold when entering or leaving the country.