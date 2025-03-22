Breaking: Federal High Court Grants Recall Process Of Natasha

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has overturned its previous ruling that restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving the recall petition initiated by constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court’s landmark judgment delivered on Friday affirmed that the recall process is constitutionally valid and in line with her constituents’ civic rights.

In the ruling, the court encouraged the constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District to continue exercising their rights in an orderly and peaceful manner.

The judgment marked a significant step in the ongoing legal battle over the recall process, which has drawn considerable attention.

This latest development follows an earlier decision on Thursday, when the court had granted an interim injunction that temporarily restrained INEC, its staff, agents, and associates from receiving or acting on any petition containing signatures from the constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The injunction also halted any referendum by INEC aimed at initiating the recall process of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan until the determination of the Motion on Notice.

The initial injunction had been granted following an Ex-parte application supported by an affidavit of extreme urgency. The application was filed by Anebe Jacob Ogirima, along with four other registered voters and constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The court had been asked to prevent INEC from acting on any petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan until the matter was fully addressed in court.

The application for the injunction was moved by Smart Nwachimere, Esq., of West-Idahosa and Co., who co-signed the court processes in support of the motion.

The ruling reaffirms the validity of the recall process, which has seen growing momentum in the Kogi Central Senatorial District, where constituents have expressed their desire to initiate the process due to dissatisfaction with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s performance.

With the court lifting the injunction, INEC is now authorized to proceed with the petition and further actions related to the recall.