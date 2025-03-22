Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 22nd March 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1580 and sell at ₦1590 on Friday 21st March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1580 Selling Rate ₦1590

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1545 Lowest Rate ₦1526

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government’s Naira-for-crude panel is set to reconvene on Monday to deliberate on the continuation of its crude supply agreement with Dangote Refinery, amidst ongoing uncertainty over fuel prices.

Sources within the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Finance, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed this development on Thursday.

Naija News reports that this follows Dangote Refinery’s recent decision to halt the sale of petroleum products in Naira, signaling a deadlock in negotiations with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) regarding the ongoing crude-for-Naira arrangement.

Despite this impasse, officials familiar with the matter have indicated that the scheme may still proceed.

A key issue, however, is NNPCL’s limited crude availability, as substantial volumes have already been committed to foreign creditors under crude-backed loan agreements.

According to Daily Post, a government source disclosed that NNPCL is grappling with crude availability due to its commitment to crude-backed loan agreements with foreign creditors.

To address these concerns, the committee has directed the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to explore viable solutions, which will be reviewed in Monday’s meeting.