Anyanwu vs Udeh-Okoye: Confusion In PDP As Another Official Debunks Ologbondiyan’s Statement On National Secretary

The confusion in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the rightful claimant to the party’s National Secretary position has continued to generate mixed developments.

The PDP, in a fresh statement on Saturday, advised members of the public to disregard an earlier statement affirming Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary and rejecting Senator Samuel Anyanwu as recently declared by the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports both Senator Anyanwu, and Udeh-Okoye had been laying claims to the position. However, the Supreme Court on Friday, 21st March, 2025, declared Anyanwu as the authentic PDP National Secretary.

Surprisingly, the PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, shortly after the Supreme Court judgement, held that Udeh-Okoye is the party’s authentic Secretary and the apex court only affirmed the party’s position.

However, in another statement on Saturday, 22nd March, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, urged members of the public to disregard Ologbondiyan’s statement.

According to him, the statement by Ologbondiyan is entirely false and does not reflect the position of the PDP and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Abdullahi added that the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum and the NWC are not in support of Ologbondiyan’s earlier statement.

He also accused the National Publicity Secretary of giving out personal, extreme and contradictory positions on party affairs to members of the public against the collective resolution of the PDP leadership on such matters.

The party official submitted that the PDP position is in alignment with the declaration of the Supreme Court, and any contrary position is utter falsehood.

The disclaimer titled ‘Re- PDP NWC Thanks Supreme Court for Affirming Udeh Okoye as Nat’l Secretary’ reads: “I am directed by the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, HE Amb Umar Iliya Damagun, to REFUTE a misleading statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba shortly after Supreme Court delivered judgement in the case of Samuel Anyanwu Vs. Emmanuel Aniagu on Friday, March 21, 2025.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the statement of Debo Olagunagba does not reflect the position of the PDP and the NWC respectively. The public should please disregard the falsehood. It is pertinent to inform the public that at no time did the Supreme Court recognize Hon Udeh Okoye as National Secretary, but only described him as an “impostor” while the appellant, Emmanuel Aniagu as a “meddlesome Interloper” respectively.

“The NWC hereby distances itself from the CALCULATED FALSEHOOD aimed at achieving a predetermined objective, and to however, deceitfully mislead the public and PDP members

“It is worrisome that the National Publicity Secretary has, of late embarked on a frolic of his own by taking EXTREME and CONTRADICTORY opinions against the collective resolve of the NWC with a view to undermining its authority

“Members of the public, especially the PDP family, are hereby enjoyed to DISREGARD and DISCARD the publication, which is merely the figment of the NPS’s imagination

“So far, the National Working Committee of our party cannot disregard or make gist of the judgement of the highest court in the land, as it will continue uphold the decision of the court.”