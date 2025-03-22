Akpabio vs Natasha: ‘This Has Put A Lie To Ita-Giwa’s Unfounded Assumption’ – Betty Akeredolu Knocks Former Senator

Former first lady of Ondo state, Betty Akeredolu, has berated ex-female senator, Ita-Giwa, over a comment that women cannot be sexually harassed once they become senators.

Naija News reports that Ita-Giwa asserted while reacting to the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

She said, “By the time you contest elections and get to senate, you have passed that stage of your life of being sexually harassed.”

In response to Ita-Giwa, via a post on X, Betty shared a video of former Meta employee, Sara Wynn-Williams, who made an allegation of sexual harassment.

Wynn-Williams laid out allegations of misconduct at the company, including claims of sexual harassment.

Citing the claims in the US tech company, Akeredolu said sexual harassment can happen anywhere, including in the Nigerian senate.

She said, “Where is Florence Ita-Giwa? She needs to watch this video. Shebi, she come say woman senator no fit experience sexual harassment.

“That for the mere fact of contesting and winning the election to become a senator, she is almost like a man. Are you serious now, madam former senator?

“Fellow Nigerians, this video has put a lie to Florence Ita-Giwa’s unfounded assumption bereft of any logical reasoning. Women at the top positions can be sexually harassed, BIG TIME!

“Even in Mark Zuckerberg empire, Meta, allegation of sexual harassment was made by his former director, Sara Wynn-Williams, who was fired in retaliation of sexual harassment accusation she made.

“Now, she has spilled a whole lot of beans in her memoir, no 1 best seller, Careless People, which Meta is trying so hard to block from being promoted.

“The lesson here is that sexual harassment happens in both low and high places. Nigerian Senate can hardly be an exemption!”