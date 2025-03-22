Akpabio Speaks On Bribing Senators With $15,000 To Sustain Fubara’s Suspension As Rivers Governor

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has firmly dismissed rumours claiming that he facilitated the disbursement of $15,000 in bribes to senators in exchange for their support of the state of emergency proclamation in Rivers State.

He described the accusations as part of a baseless hate campaign targeted at him.

The rumours, which gained traction on social media, alleged that Akpabio facilitated the disbursement of the bribes during a fast-breaking event at his Maitama residence, where senators were present.

Naija News reports that the Senate President was accused of distributing $5,000 on Tuesday and $10,000 on Wednesday, the eve of the vote on the proclamation of the state of emergency.

However, Akpabio, speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Eseme Eyiboh, vehemently denied these claims, stating that they were false and part of a malicious campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“I am aware and it is true that since Senator Godswill Akpabio became the president of the Senate, he has been breaking his fast. He did it last year, he did it this year, so why is it turning into a rumor now?” Eyiboh said.

Eyiboh further questioned the logic behind the bribe allegations, asking why Akpabio would offer money to his colleagues.

“On the issue of the dollars, he is giving the money for what? I am aware of the breaking of the fast, but I can tell you that I am not aware, and it is not true that the money was given, whether $5,000 or $10,000. People are just fabricating these stories to add flavor to their malice and hate campaign,” Eyiboh asserted.

He also pointed out that Akpabio’s fast-breaking tradition was not new, noting that it had occurred in previous years without similar allegations. “He has been doing it. He did it last year, so why is this one associated with money?” Eyiboh questioned.

On Thursday, the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State with a unanimous voice vote.

The action, which was taken by President Bola Tinubu, saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months, citing the need to restore order amid growing political unrest.