‘You Saw Me As An Idiot, Nuisance, But That Is Not Who I Am’ – Nkechi Blessing Regrets Past Controversial Lifestyle

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has expressed regrets after losing several brand deals due to her past controversial lifestyle.

Naija News reports that until recently, Nkechi had been involved in many controversies with her colleagues and men she had dated.

However, in an emotional video via her Instagram page on Thursday night, Nkechi said opinions of third parties have discouraged many brands from working with her over fear of being called out online.

According to the thespian, the past online controversies were due to her failed romantic relationship, and she needed to defend herself because the other party was tarnishing her image.

Speaking further, Nkechi Blessing said she could no longer take the negativity surrounding her person, and people should get to know her by themselves instead of relying on what they see online.

Nkechi Blessing apologised to everyone who saw her as a nuisance, and she begged them to give her a chance by working with her.

She said, “Before whatever relationship I had that went viral online, I’ve had several relationships with people that didn’t even make it online and the relationship ended, and then just one that came online and made headlines, people are categorising on it. Why am I saying this? I meet someone today that likes me and wants to help me, not sexual, just normal people that like me that didn’t meet me online, and you know in life if you want to do something with somebody, either business, relationship or anything, you will seek third party opinion like ‘this person I met can you tell me some things about her’ and you hear things like ‘ah! Run away from her o, she will drag you online’ why? I am not blaming anybody because this is my doing, na me cause am, but then again, whatever relationship that came online and became a topic, wasn’t because I wanted it to be like that, it ended months before the outburst, meaning I had already moved on with my life, not wanting anything to come out in the open but the other party needed it to so that he could feel good about himself then that was me trying to defend myself because the internet never forgets.

“I won’t have someone speak ill about my person and I will not come to defend myself. If it were to be now, I would probably ignore because this is the life I’m living now, ignoring every negative vibes and just focusing on positivity only, but it has been affecting me. Imagine someone wants to work with me and they seek third party opinion and they hear things like ‘ah! That controversial girl! She’s not somebody you can work with’.

“I can no longer take it, it is enough, I know I made all of you see me like that but that is not who I am. Allow me to have friends and business partners in peace, let them know me by themselves, that bad person wey una dey call me for internet, let them experience it themselves. If not be by the grace of God, I for no dey see food chop because I know how many deals I have lost but God’s grace keeps me going, it is enough. At least I have shown traces of changes for the past two years.

“This is my sincere apology to everybody that has seen me as an idiot, a nuisance and a notoriety. Please, I beg you in the name of God, if you see someone that wants to work with me, give them the benefit of doubt, tell them ‘know her by yourself’, I am a very sweet person to work with.”