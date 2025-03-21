Wike Triggered Pipeline Attack, State Assembly Almost Completed – Fubara Counters Tinubu’s Allegations

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has dismissed some allegations levelled against him by President Bola Tinubu during the nationwide broadcast declaring a state of emergency.

Naija News reports that Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers House of Assembly members for six months.

The president listed Fubara’s shortcomings in the ongoing crisis and appointed a sole administrator to take charge of the state.

He said, “It is public knowledge that the Governor of Rivers State for unjustifiable reasons, demolished the House of Assembly of the state as far back as 13th December 2023 and has, up until now, fourteen (14) months after, not rebuilt same. I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis.”

However, in a statement on Thursday through his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara said the statement of abandoning the Rivers State House of Assembly complex after it was demolished was false, noting that the new complex was 80% completed.

Fubara also refuted claims of doing nothing to dissuade criminal groups and militants from making good their threats to attack oil installations.

He attributed the attack on the pipeline to a controversial comment about the Ijaws by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his refusal to tender an apology.

Fubara also listed other instances when Wike’s supporters allegedly stoked tension, adding that his loyalists maintained calm.

The statement reads, “There was also another claim that after demolishing the Hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, the Governor did nothing to rebuild the facility.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the statements as mere results of lack of adequate information to the Presidency by those tasked with the responsibility of providing same to guide decision-making, but it has become imperative to set the records straight and correct the erroneous impression such narratives are creating in the minds of the Nigerian people.

“First, it is important to clarify that Governor Fubara has nothing to do with the threats by militants and also did not in any way “telegraph” the reported attacks on any oil facility in the State.

“It is on record that the reaction of stakeholders in the Niger Delta, especially elders, chiefs, women, Ijaw National Congress, its youth wing, IYC, as well as militants, among others, was triggered by remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, in a live media chat, during which he dismissed Ijaws as a minority of the minorities and powerless in the Nigerian polity, saying that Ijaws are not the only ones that are militants and can blow up pipelines; that Ogonis, Ikwerres, and others are also militants and can as well blow up pipelines.

“Most of the Ijaw groups and leaders even demanded an apology from the FCT Minister, which he rebuffed.

“Available public records show that Governor Fubara, on several occasions and at every forum, including all the project commissioning events as well as the handover of the AW139 Helicopter to the Nigerian Air Force, between March 3 and 13, 2025, made it clear that his administration was committed to the peace, security, and safety of oil facilities in the State.

“He often recalled his pivotal role as a member of the Presidential Committee on the Protection of Oil Installations in the Region, and repeatedly emphasized the need to protect oil pipelines and other facilities in the State, urging his supporters and the people of the State to avoid acts capable of destabilizing the State or sabotaging the nation’s economy.

“Since inception as the Chief Executive of Rivers State, Governor Fubara has prioritized investment in upscaling the welfare and operational equipment of all personnel and arms of the Armed Forces and security agencies in the State by building livable office and residential accommodation for officers and men and donating vehicles, gunboats, helicopters, and other critical needs of the formations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the performance of their duties.

“His commitment to total peace and good governance in the State has contributed significantly to increased oil production and revenues for the country since May 29, 2023, as the continuous rise in the accruable revenue from the State into the Federation Account has shown over the months.

“On the claim that the Governor acted with impunity to demolish the Hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly and did nothing to rebuild the Chambers 14 months after, it is on record that Governor Fubara acted based on professional advice and guidance.

“Let it be clarified that the former Governor and now FCT Minister repeatedly criticized the dilapidated and leaking Assembly Complex, and during the commissioning of the Assembly Quarters in August 2022, challenged the lawmakers to take responsibility for the poor state of the edifice, rejecting requests to rebuild it to ensure a conducive legislative environment for the lawmakers.

“It must be noted that immediately after the incident of October 29, 2023, and experts’ reports, the Government decided to heed the age-old demands of the lawmakers to rebuild the facility and promptly demolished the dilapidated structure to give way to a state-of-the-art Assembly Complex, which is now nearly 80 percent completed.”