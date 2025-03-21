Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 21st March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 21st March, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has commended the leadership of the National Assembly for their patriotic stand on the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the Senate approved Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, exercising its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

The Senate also approved the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

House of Representatives had earlier approved Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers through a voice vote.

In a statement on Thursday through his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu stated that the Senate’s decisive and patriotic ratification of the state of emergency proclamation in Rivers State is a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralysed governance in the state and endangered national economic security for over 15 months.

Tinubu applauded the National Assembly’s leadership, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and other principal officers and members for prioritising the security and welfare of Rivers State people above partisan interests and other considerations.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with several prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has officially launched a coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the press conference, held on Thursday, saw a strong showing of key opposition figures, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, who was represented by Yunusa Tanko.

Other significant personalities in attendance included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ahmeh; and Convenor of the Alternative, Segun Showunmi, among others.

Among the key figures who were unable to attend but whose apologies were announced were former Governors Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu. Despite their absence, their support for the coalition’s cause was acknowledged.

This was confirmed by Atiku, who read the text of a Press Conference addressed by a cross-section of leaders and political stakeholders from across the country, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Atiku, in response to a question whether the gathering was to kick start a coalition to oust Tinubu in 2007, the former Vice President said, “Yes, this is the birth of the coalition of opposition ahead of 2027.”

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has said all Corps members will receive the ₦77,000 monthly allowance from March 2025.

Naija News reports that Nafiu made this known on Thursday while interacting with Corps members at Wuse and Garki NYSC Zonal Offices of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

He said the Scheme and Federal Government are responsive to the welfare of NYSC members and would continue to ensure that their well-being is accorded maximum priority at all times.

While appreciating the Corps members for their selfless service to the nation, Nafiu advised them to remain calm, dedicated, focused and disciplined.

The NYSC DG also lauded the founders of the Scheme for conceiving the vision, adding that the beautiful Scheme is building bridges and exposing graduate youths to learn and understand the cultural values of places outside their places of birth.

He stated further that the NYSC management would continue instilling patriotism, discipline, self-restraint, good morals, leadership qualities and teamwork in the successive Corps members.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has refuted claims that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, instructed the immediate release and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to Kenya.

In a statement released to the media on Thursday, the council characterized the report as a fabrication by the author, emphasizing that the CJN is not involved in Kanu’s situation.

The Council calls on the public to dismiss this false narrative, as stated in the announcement signed by Kemi Ogedengbe, the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information.

Naija News reports that Kanu, who is facing a seven-count treasonable felony charge brought by the federal government, is set to appear in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, March 21, 2025.

He will present a new plea before Justice James Omotosho, the newly assigned judge, after the previous judge, Justice Binta Nyako, stepped down from the case due to Kanu’s claims of bias.

Some concerned leaders and political stakeholders in Nigeria have rejected the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

The leaders, in a joint press conference on Thursday, addressed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accused President Tinubu of violating the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with his declaration.

Naija News recalls Tinubu, on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State over the political crisis that has engulfed the state.

He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the state House of Assembly for six months and appointed a sole administrator to take charge of affairs in the state.

However, the concerned stakeholders on Thursday, rejected the President’s position and called on Nigerians to demand justice.

They also accused the President of committing five major constitutional violations by declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The political leaders accused Tinubu of illegally removing a Governor and State Assembly, misuse of Section 305 on state of emergency, failure to meet constitutional requirements for emergency rule, failure to follow due process and ignoring alternative legal avenues.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has reassured residents that he is not in the state as a partisan actor or political competitor but as a stabilizing force aimed at restoring governance and order.

In a state broadcast on Thursday, Ibas, who resumed his duties at Government House, Port Harcourt, emphasized his commitment to safeguarding civil liberties and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

Ibas, who previously served as Nigeria’s 20th indigenous Chief of Naval Staff and as the country’s High Commissioner to Ghana, affirmed that his primary mission is to bring peace to Rivers State.

He described the ongoing political crisis in the state as a major setback to governance and democracy, acknowledging the hardships faced by families and businesses amid the uncertainty.

Ibas commended President Bola Tinubu for his swift action in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, emphasizing that the move was necessary to restore stability and revitalize the state’s economy.

Former Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has berated the National Assembly for approving the State of Emergency imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a voice vote.

Naija News had earlier reported that both the Senate and the House of Representatives had okayed the emergency rule in Rivers State and the six months suspension slammed on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday afternoon, Peter Obi accused lawmakers of adding ‘salt to injury’ by using a voice vote to pass the illegality.

He stated that the Constitution is clear that this cannot be done through a voice vote but by calling individuals to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no.’

Controversial hip hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has apologised to Fuji musician, King Saheed Osupa, after hurling insults at him.

Naija News reports that Portable lampooned the veteran Fuji musician for taking down his song from streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

Portable had used a line from Osupa’s song, resulting in its removal from Spotify and Apple Music after complaints by the Fuji singer and his distributors.

While expressing anger over Osupa’s action, Portable blasted the senior colleague in a viral video online for reporting his song.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said Osupa is big for nothing and berated him for not supporting his career, like Pasuma.

However, in a video via his Instagram page on Thursday, Portable expressed regret over his outburst, saying he has been facing backlash online over the disrespectful act to Osupa.

He blamed his temperament for his actions and pleaded with Osupa to forgive him and adopt him as his son.

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised a $150,000 reward to the national football team, the Warriors, if they defeat Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The pledge was confirmed by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi, as the team seeks its first-ever World Cup qualification.

Currently at the bottom of Group C with just two points from four matches, Michael Nees’ side faces a crucial period in their campaign.

The Warriors will first take on Benin Republic at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban today before heading to Uyo, Nigeria, for their clash with the Super Eagles next Tuesday.

According to a statement released by ZIFA, the government reaffirmed its dedication to national football by offering $150,000 for a win against Benin and another $150,000 if the team triumphs over Nigeria.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has made it clear that he never aspired to be like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasizing that both players remain irreplaceable in the world of football.

Despite ongoing comparisons to the two legendary figures, Mbappe downplayed any notion of stepping into their shoes. Since joining Real Madrid last summer, he has already scored 30 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

With just two more goals, he is set to surpass Ronaldo’s debut-season record of 33 goals—a milestone the Portuguese star shares with former Netherlands international Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, Mbappe has insisted that breaking records does not mean he is taking over their legacy.

Following his 30th goal of the season, the 26-year-old remained humble about his achievements, acknowledging the impact Messi and Ronaldo have had on football.

