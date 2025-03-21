Tinubu Took A Timely Decision In Rivers State – Sunday Dare

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has said the state of emergency declared in Rivers State was to avert crisis.

Naija News reports that Dare said the ratification of the President’s action by the House of Representatives and the Senate was the right decision, in line with the Constitution.

In an interview with TVC on Thursday, the President’s spokesman argued that judiciary was the surviving arm of government in the state, as a result of the political crisis in the state.

Dare stressed that every action taken by the President in the state was in line with the country’s constitution.

His words: “I think it’s important that we realize that the decision taken by Mr. President a few days ago concerning the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers States is in line with our constitution. And when you look at what the National Assembly has done today, it’s also in line with the provisions of the Constitution. First a proclamation, then a gazette follows. And thereafter, the two-thirds majority of the House and then the Senate. And we’ve seen all these processes walk, lock, step, according to the constitution of our country, without any crisis whatsoever.

“I think the trigger has to be, and the credit must go to Mr. President, who stepped in to take a timely, timeous decision. Because we’ve all watched events in Rivers state, 18 months, 20 months down the road, we’ve seen that out of the three pillars of democracy, two had already collapsed, leaving the judiciary.

“We’ve seen efforts by the president, leaders in Rivers State, political, and traditional rulers. We’ve seen all of that come to naught. And we had gotten to a crisis point. At that point, the president, based on provisions of the Constitution, 305 as amended, had to act. And that’s what he did within the ambit of the law.”