Tinubu Govt Releases Withheld LG Allocation To Rivers Sole Administrator

The federal government has released the withheld local government allocations to the sole administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

This was confirmed by Ibas on Friday during a meting with Heads of Local Government Administrations in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He also assured that necessary steps have been put in motion to ensure the prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

The sole administrator lamented that the prevailing economic hardship in the Niger Delta and the suffering of its people is unacceptable despite the region’s wealth of natural resources.

“This is unacceptable,” he stated.

“I feel the pain of the workers,” he added, while assuring that his administration would ensure that salaries are paid without delay.

Ibas during the meeting, directed all local government areas to submit their wage bills, supported by relevant documentation, through the office of the Head of Service.

He urged the local government administrators to ensure that peace prevails in their respective domains.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,” he urged local government administrators.

Naija News reports that the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and Administrator of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Clifford Paul, who responded on behalf of his colleagues, commended the federal government for appointing the Sole Administrator.

He pledged to support peace and stability while urging the administrator to prioritise workers’ welfare.

He disclosed that local government workers are currently owed two months’ salaries, but are hopeful to get paid now that the withheld allocations have been released.