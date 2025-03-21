Former Presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has slammed the National Assembly for endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members due to the unresolved political crisis in the state.

However, despite the barrage of criticisms against the development from political analysts, lawyers and opposition party leaders across the country, the National Assembly approved the declaration unanimously on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, March 21, 2025, Prof Utomi said the lawmakers murdered democracy and cannot publicly say he is from a country that operates democracy.

The professor of political economy said the Senate and House of Representatives’ endorsement of emergency rule was an insult to Nigerians, noting that most of the current National Assembly members were hiding when people like him fought for democracy.

He said, “Democracy was murdered in Nigeria yesterday. I cannot publicly say I come from a country that operates democracy, it’s not a democracy. Even the manner of it is so disdainful of the sensitivity of the Nigerian people.

“To do what they did yesterday was an insult to the Nigerian people. The National Assembly has become consistent in insulting the Nigerian people. We do not have a democracy anymore.”

Pat Utomi also faulted the lawmakers’ voting method and the claim that there was no dissenting voice during the voice vote.

He maintained that Nigerian leaders are destroying the country’s institutions, adding it is a tragedy that Nigeria has been brought to a situation where the world now laughs at the country.