“This Is A Good Omen For Nigeria’s Democracy” – PDP South-East Chairman Congratulates Anyanwu, Commends Supreme Court Verdict

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Southeast Zone, Hon. Chidiebere Goodluck Egwu, has extended his congratulations to Senator Samuel Anyanwu, following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Egwu praised the Supreme Court justices for their impartiality in upholding both the party’s constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the apex court, on Friday, confirmed Anyanwu as the legitimate National Secretary of the PDP, effectively bringing an end to the prolonged legal dispute over the position.

Following the ruling, Egwu issued a statement in which he remarked, “This ruling is a good omen for Nigeria’s democracy. It is a ruling that has restored hope to millions of members of the PDP across Nigeria.”

He further emphasized that the judgment serves as a warning against political desperation, stating, “This ruling is also a clear signal that political desperation and inordinate ambition cannot take anyone far.”

Egwu urged Anyanwu to collaborate with other party leaders in the Southeast to reconcile with members who had previously left the PDP due to what he described as the “high-handedness” of the former zonal chairman, Chief Ali Odefa.

Additionally, Egwu pledged his support in working alongside Anyanwu and other party leaders to resolve outstanding issues, particularly the pending state congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the party under Odefa’s leadership, Egwu lamented that no candidate purchased the governorship nomination forms for Anambra’s upcoming 2025 election, attributing it to fears stemming from the party’s internal crisis.

“Our immediate task now as leaders of the PDP in the Southeast is to ensure that state congresses are conducted in Ebonyi and Anambra states,” he stated.

“You can see that both states are suffering in the PDP, and that is why no one bought a form for the forthcoming November 2025 governorship election in Anambra State. With this ruling, valid congresses can now be conducted in those two states.”