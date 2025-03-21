Supreme Court Judgement A Powerful Tool To Suspend Wike, Sack Anyanwu – Ugochinyere

A member of the House of Representative, Ikenga Ugochinyere has stated that the Friday’s Supreme Court judgement is a powerful weapon for the party to formally sack Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary and suspend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking via a statement on Friday, he asserted that the judgement affirmed that internal party affairs were not justiciable, rendering any further court actions by Anyanwu “baseless”.

He noted that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) can now invoke disciplinary measures including adopting the recommendations of the Tom Ikimi Report, which had previously led to Anyanwu’s suspension.

“The Supreme Court judgement on the issue of PDP Secretary is a powerful weapon to help sack Anyanwu afresh, suspend [FCT Minister Nyesom] Wike, and rebuild the party,” Ugochinyere said in the statement.

He emphasised that with a majority of the 18-member NWC in favour of removing Anyanwu, his fresh suspension would be irreversible, even if challenged it in court.

“With this judgement, immediately the NWC meeting holds, and if it fails to hold, they should use their two-thirds to summon it and immediately, with their majority, invoke the powers of the NWC to act on behalf of NEC/National Convention in situations of extreme emergencies like this,” he added.

He further urged PDP members not to be alarmed by the ruling, asserting that it does not automatically reinstate Anyanwu. Instead, he described it as a strategic opening for the party’s leadership to “end the madness” and restore order within the opposition party.

Beyond Anyanwu, Ugochinyere also called for disciplinary action against the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, whom he accused of years of “sabotage” against the party. He urged PDP leaders to remain resolute and not be swayed by external influences.

“I commend the NWC members who have refused to be bought or compromised with Abuja land to remain strong and immediately use their majority to suspend/expel Anyanwu and his father Wike to bring to an end all this madness that has reduced once vibrant PDP and opposition to a helpless state,” he declared.