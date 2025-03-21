‘Stop Name Dropping’ – APC Dismisses Coalition, Knock Atiku Abubakar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the newly-formed opposition coalition, calling it nothing more than former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s speculation.

Bala Ibrahim, the APC Publicity Director, ridiculed Atiku for being a consistent contestant who has failed repeatedly, adding that the ruling party is not concerned by the opposition’s moves.

In an interview with The PUNCH, Ibrahim advised Atiku to refrain from name-dropping and allow the individuals involved in the coalition to speak for themselves.

He remarked, “Not at all, we won’t lose sleep over it. You see, there is a difference between rhetoric and action. There is a difference between ambition and realization. There is a difference between reality and dream. When you come out to make speculations and name-drop in the name of collusion, you are more or less making speculations.”

Ibrahim further suggested, “Atiku should allow the actors involved to make the pronouncements themselves, rather than him mentioning their names, which they may or may not necessarily agree with.”

The APC spokesman also commented on Atiku’s history of failed presidential runs, saying, “Having been a serial contestant and a serial loser, he ought to know the differences that exist in these kinds of permutations.”

He reassured that the APC remains unfazed, emphasizing the party’s growing membership and leadership influence. “The APC, from the period it beats them to death, is not losing its membership, but increasing its membership, and its tentacles of leadership are increasingly growing,”

“The people will continue to realize good dividends of democracy from the APC government, such that they will not regret voting for the party, nor will they think of giving up,” he added.

Meanwhile, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje expressed unwavering support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. In a statement released on Thursday, Ganduje dismissed concerns about the opposition coalition, asserting that no political alliance would prevent Tinubu’s victory.

The statement, delivered by Ganduje’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, read, “Dr Ganduje does not have any fear of the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027. Tinubu will surely emerge victorious because of his untrammelled performance since he assumed office as President of Nigeria.”

Ganduje further dismissed the opposition coalition, calling it a grouping of individuals with conflicting political ideologies.

“Forget the recent political gatherings and rantings from some politicians who presently do not have any identifiable political base. Their gathering from the Labour Party, PDP, SDP and others are people with different political ideologies and selfish political interests that can never agree on any issue politically,” he said.

He concluded, “The gathering is an assemblage of people with divergent political interests. No amount of political arrangement or gang-up can stop the good people of Nigeria from re-electing Tinubu as President in 2027.”

The Presidency also reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to effective governance. Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, shared on his social media handle, “President Tinubu is focused on governance to build a prosperous country. He is on the way to achieving this. Two months to his midterm, he has many solid achievements to showcase. Intractable problems are being tackled headlong.”

Onanuga added, “He cannot be distracted by the so-called coalition of politicians. They are not politicians after the public good. It’s all about their self-interest. They are disgruntled. They are a frustrated lot. The leaders are sore losers. The coalition is an amalgam of Tinubu haters. Their agenda is to stop Tinubu.”