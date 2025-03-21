Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas To Visit State Secretariat On Monday

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, is set to visit the State Secretariat on Monday, March 24, 2025.

This announcement comes as tensions continue to rise following the declaration of emergency rule in the state by President Bola Tinubu and the controversial removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from office.

A government circular, issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of Rivers State, confirmed the visit and instructed all civil servants to be present at work on the scheduled date.

According to SaharaReporters, the circular, signed by the Head of the Civil Service, George C. Nwaeke, also directed that staff present their Nominal Roll for inspection.

“I hereby write to inform you that His Excellency, Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Administrator, Rivers State, will be visiting the State Secretariat on Monday 24th March, 2025,” the circular read.

It further stated, “In light of the above, you are requested to inform ALL your staff to be on duty on the said date. Also make available copies of your Nominal Roll for sighting. Please ensure strict compliance.”

The visit by Ibas, who was appointed just days ago, is seen as part of his efforts to assert federal control over the oil-rich state following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Tinubu.

The move aims to restore order amid the ongoing political instability and growing unrest in the region.