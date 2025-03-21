Only Full Time HND Graduates Can Be Mobilized For NYSC – Alausa

The Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, has resolved issues regarding the mobilization of Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Naija News reports that Alausa said only full-time HND graduates could be mobilized for NYSC programme.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister said the new policy underscored the government’s commitment to equity, fairness, and inclusivity in the nation’s education system.

However, those who did HND part-time are not eligible for mobilization at all.

“To facilitate a seamless mobilization process, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been directed to expedite the collation of data for eligible HND graduates.

“In line with this, a circular has been sent to all Rectors of Polytechnics, instructing them to upload the necessary graduate data onto the newly created HND admission portal.

“NYSC mobilization is strictly for those who completed a full-time HND program, stressing that only full-time HND graduates will be mobilized, while those who did HND part-time remain ineligible,” it read.

He further disclosed that the newly created portal would ensure proper documentation of full-time HND graduates and serve as the official database for NYSC mobilization, addressing past challenges related to admission records.

The Minister urged all eligible full-time HND graduates to take full advantage of this opportunity and proceed with their mobilization without delay.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering equal opportunities for all qualified Nigerian graduates and ensuring their contributions to national development through the NYSC scheme.