Namibia Welcomes First Female President As Nandi-Ndaitwah Takes Oath Of Office

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has officially taken office as Namibia’s first female president, marking a historic milestone as the nation’s fifth head of state.

The inauguration took place on Friday during Namibia’s 35th Independence Day celebration at the State House, where Chief Justice Peter Shivute administered the oath of office.

At the ceremony, outgoing President Nangolo Mbumba, 83, formally transferred power to Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The event, originally set to be held at the Independence Stadium, was relocated due to an unusual downpour of heavy rain.

Popularly known as NNN, Nandi-Ndaitwah secured victory in last year’s election with over 57 percent of the vote.

Her closest competitor, Panduleni Itula, received 26 percent, according to the electoral commission. However, Itula rejected the results, describing the election as “deeply flawed.”

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s political journey began at the age of 14 when she joined SWAPO, Namibia’s ruling party.

At that time, Namibia was under South African occupation and was referred to as South West Africa. SWAPO, then a liberation movement, was actively resisting South Africa’s white-minority rule.

As a young activist, she rose through the ranks, eventually leading SWAPO’s youth league. Her commitment to the cause saw her arrested and detained during her high school years amidst a crackdown on SWAPO members. She later fled the country, continuing her activism from exile.

Following Namibia’s independence in 1988, she returned and took on various roles in the SWAPO-led government. Over the years, she has held ministerial positions spanning foreign affairs, tourism, child welfare, and information.

Now 72, Nandi-Ndaitwah has pledged to bridge political divisions and revamp Namibia’s economy. Her agenda includes job creation in vital industries such as agriculture, fishing, the creative sector, and sports.

During the inauguration, Tanzanian President Samia Hassan acknowledged the significance of the moment, noting that Namibia was making history by swearing in a female president.