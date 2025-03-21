Lukman Discusses Differences With El-Rufai, Northern Coalition, And SDP Defection

The former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has opened up about his relationship with ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as well as the emerging political coalitions, including the League of Northern Democrats and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In an interview with Punch, Lukman addressed questions about his political ties, his disagreements with El-Rufai, and the growing divide within the political landscape.

When asked about the nature of his relationship with El-Rufai, Lukman emphasized mutual respect but acknowledged their political differences.

“The best I can say is that we respect each other. He was my governor. Beyond that, I had a relationship with him before he even became governor,” Lukman explained.

He clarified that even though they disagreed on political matters, his respect for El-Rufai remained intact. “If I disagree with you, I’ll express my disagreement. My disagreement does not take away the respect I have for you,” he stated.

Lukman further revealed that, despite their differences, there were points of convergence between him and El-Rufai, especially during the tenure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole when he felt the leadership was making mistakes.

“We had a point of convergence when, under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, he was doing wrong things,” Lukman said.

He also recalled his public opposition to certain actions taken by the leadership, even if it was unpopular among some party members.

“Some of the governors… were unhappy with me,” he added, listing figures such as Governor Sanwo-Olu, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and others.

Lukman was asked why, despite his close relationship with El-Rufai, he was not brought into the former governor’s defection plan to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He responded by acknowledging that El-Rufai’s defection had been anticipated, especially after the interview he gave on Arise TV, where his intentions were made clear.

“Yes, I am close to Mallam El-Rufai to the extent that we come from the same state and belong to the same party. I had the privilege of being nominated by him to serve on the National Working Committee of the APC,” Lukman said.

However, Lukman expressed his disappointment that El-Rufai did not consult with him or others before making his decision.

“I expected that he should have been a bit patient for us to walk out as a group based on the ongoing negotiation. But he knows better,” Lukman said.

Despite the rift, he expressed hope that the defection would not lead to a permanent division. “I hope that in the end, we will be able to reconcile and work together under one platform,” he added, emphasizing the potential for future collaboration.

Lukman also touched on the larger political context, referring to the ongoing discussions around the League of Northern Democrats and the need for unity among northern political leaders.

He expressed optimism about the possibility of forming a cohesive political platform despite the challenges. “I believe we can still come together and work toward a common goal,” he said, signaling that even though there are differences, the broader goal of northern political unity remains achievable.