Just In: Gov Adeleke Declares Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew As Ifon-Ilobu Conflict Deepens

Tensions have flared once more between the Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State, prompting Governor Ademola Adeleke to reimpose and extend a dusk-to-dawn curfew in an attempt to restore order.

Naija News reports that the latest outbreak of violence, which occurred early Friday morning, has left at least 30 people wounded, while many residents, including women and children, have been displaced.

The conflict, rooted in a longstanding land dispute between Ifon in Orolu Local Government Area and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area, has seen a dangerous escalation despite previous interventions.

In response, Governor Adeleke extended the existing curfew from its initial 10 PM – 4 AM timeframe to a stricter 6 PM – 6 AM restriction.

The directive, which took effect immediately, was communicated through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has expressed unhappiness and dissatisfaction with the breakout of fresh communal crises in Ilobu and Ifon. To this end, the Governor has directed that the initial 10 PM to 4 AM curfew now be extended to 6 PM to 6 AM, effective today, Friday, 21st March 2025, until further notice.”

Authorities have intensified security efforts, deploying a joint task force comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for round-the-clock surveillance.

The governor also mandated an immediate stakeholders’ meeting involving traditional rulers and community leaders, stating, “In addition, the Governor has directed that an immediate stakeholders’ meeting, including the Olufon of Ifon, HRM Oba Peter Oluwole Akinyooye, HRM Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, the Olobu of Ilobu, and other stakeholders from both communities, be held tomorrow, Saturday, 22nd March 2025, to discuss further resolutions of the conflict.”

Governor Adeleke urged both communities to embrace peace, warning that anyone instigating violence would face the full force of the law.

“Finally, His Excellency urges all sons and daughters of the two communities, as well as their traditional rulers, to follow the path of peace and harmonious co-existence. Anyone or group of persons found aiding and abetting the pogrom will be dealt with accordingly,” the statement concluded.

The state government had previously directed security agencies to take control of the situation and bring those responsible for the violence to justice.

Additionally, the peace committee set up earlier in the year has been reactivated to facilitate dialogue and seek a lasting resolution.