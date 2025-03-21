Ifon-Ilobu Crisis: Adeleke Sues For Peace, Order Security To Go After Ring Leaders

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed security agencies to restore peace between the Ifon and Ilobu communities.

Naija News reports that clashes erupted in the communities on Friday, with houses and cars set ablaze by unidentified persons from both towns.

In the statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke enjoined the joint security task force to step in and stop the clashes.

Governor Adeleke decried the politicisation of the crisis and tasked the task force to go after the ringleaders and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

He also urged the peace committee to revive the peace deal.

“He further urged the peace committee to ensure immediate cessation of hostility to preserve lives and properties.

“The Governor, who lamented the repeated breach of peace deals among the warring communities warned that his administration will take stringent action on the buffer zone between the two communities unless hostility stopped immediately.

“The Governor is currently holding security and political engagements to find a lasting solution to the crisis which predates the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.”