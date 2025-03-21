I Support State Of Emergency In Rivers State – Cross River’s Ag Gov Odey

The Acting Governor of Cross River, Peter Odey, has distanced himself from the statement attributed to the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum on the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reported that the South-South Governors’ Forum, in a statement, condemned President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State and suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and House of Assembly members.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Fred Abua, the Acting Governor clarified that he was neither consulted nor his opinion sought before the statement was released.

Governor Odey said the stance of the South-South Governors Forum did not represent the stance of the Cross River State Government.

“The stance of the forum does not represent the position of the Cross River State Government, which fully supports President Tinubu’s decision, made in the interest of national security, peace, and stability,” he said.

He commended President Tinubu, stating that any responsible government must prioritize lives and property when necessary.

“Any responsible government must prioritise the safety of lives and property, and where necessary, decisive action must be taken for the greater good of our democracy and national unity.

“Cross River State remains committed to upholding constitutional governance and will continue working with the Federal Government to ensure peace, security, and stability nationwide,” he added.