I Regret What I Did To Tope Alabi And Her Husband On Their Wedding Day – Olaiya Igwe

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe has stated that he regrets disappointing Tope Alabi on her wedding day.

The thespian, while speaking during a recent interview on Baba Ibe TV disclosed that he failed to keep a promise he had earlier made to Alabi and her husband Soji.

Igwe explained that the incident took place some years ago when he bought a luxury car after the release of his popular movie ‘Ololade Mr Money’.

Narrating the incident, he said, Alabi and her husband, visited him during the preparation for their wedding, and begged to borrow his car for their official ride but he disappointed them by ignoring their calls despite the initial agreement.

He stated that he has begged for their forgiveness. However, he still feels guilty when he recalls the incident.

Igwe said, “What hurt me most and still hurting me is what I did to my younger sister, singer Tope Alabi. She informed me about her wedding, and I just bought a car ‘V boot’ at that time. It was when I did ‘Olalade Mr Money’ movie and before I collected the plate number, I had already inscribed Ololade Mr Money 1 on the car.

“So, I went to Ibadan in Oyo State to show one of my films, and my car was stolen from me by robbers but it was later recovered the following day after the news has circulated on radio stations and other platforms. When I returned from Ibadan, Tope Alabi came to my house in Abeokuta and said big brother please we want to use your car for our wedding and I said no problem.

“But after she left, I had a second thought that what if armed robbers snatched the car from them. I stopped picking her calls a day before the wedding. I didn’t give her the car. I disappointed Tope Alabi. But she now has countless luxury cars, some of which I cannot afford. So, up till today I’m still in pain that I offended Tope Alabi. I once sought her forgiveness during one of our professional meetings in Ogun State. My greatest regret is disappointing Tope Alabi.”