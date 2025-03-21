‘I Am The Chief Presiding Officer Make Me Happy To Get Privileges’ – Natasha Accuses Akpabio Of Sexual Advances

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has openly stated that her suspension from the Senate was a direct result of rejecting sexual advances from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In an interview with Sky News, the senator said she needed to summon the courage to speak out despite the potential consequences.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended by the Senate on March 6 for “gross misconduct” following a disagreement with Akpabio over seating arrangements, maintains that the suspension was unlawful and unfair.

She views it as an attempt to silence her voice, especially after she submitted a petition detailing the harassment.

“They did mention that I was suspended on account of gross misconduct, but can they provide exactly what the gross misconduct was that amounted to six months suspension? The day after I submitted a petition?” Akpoti-Uduaghan questioned.

She continued, “They suspended me because of that petition, not because of any gross misconduct. They only told me to move my seat, and I refused because I deserve notification, I deserve a chance to explain why I should retain my seat.”

Naija News reports that the senator pointed out that her male colleagues often engage in disruptive behavior in the chamber, including fighting and throwing chairs, yet face no repercussions for their actions.

“Why? Because they are men? You know, our culture intertwines this culture of silence, harassment, fear, and intimidation where a woman should sit pretty, to be seen only and not heard,” she said, highlighting the gender inequality she believes exists within the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan further claimed that Akpabio denied her rights as a lawmaker due to her rejection of his advances.

She said, “I found the courage to speak up. Yes, moving me from that seat became the breaking point. Silently, I have had to endure a whole lot.”

The senator recounted multiple instances where her motions were blocked and her requests ignored, claiming that Akpabio would repeatedly tell her, “You know what, right here, I’m the chief presiding officer of the national assembly, so you have to please me, make me happy to get these privileges.”

She said the situation worsened over time, with Akpabio’s actions turning into malice. “Things got difficult for me. I was always complaining. I’ll have a motion to pass and he’ll not let me. My husband would walk to him because they are friends and say ‘My wife has a very important bill, her constituency needs this, why don’t you give her a chance to speak?’ And he’ll say ‘next time’

“Each time I walk to him alone, he’ll tell me, ‘You know what, right here, I’m the chief presiding officer of the national assembly, so you have to please me, make me happy to get these privileges’.

“That happened several times and because I refused, it developed into malice,” Akpoti-Uduaghan revealed.

Akpabio has categorically denied the allegations of sexual harassment made by Akpoti-Uduaghan, insisting that no such advances were made.