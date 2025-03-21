Fubara’s Suspension: ‘It Is Appalling To See 10th Assembly Become A Rubber Stamp’ – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has strongly condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement released on Thursday, Kwankwaso expressed serious concern over the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected state legislators, calling it an overreach of executive power that undermines democratic principles.

Reflecting on his experience in the 1992/93 National Assembly, Kwankwaso cautioned against repeating past mistakes where lawmakers prioritized internal power struggles over safeguarding democratic institutions.

“I have closely followed developments in Rivers State in the past two days, and my initial silence was informed by the desire to let the authorities and parties in the conflict do what is right,” Kwankwaso said.

However, he expressed dismay over Tinubu’s unilateral decision to remove elected officials from office, arguing that it violated the constitution and posed a direct threat to Nigeria’s democratic fabric.

Kwankwaso accused the 10th National Assembly of failing to uphold democratic principles, accusing it of acting as a rubber stamp for executive excesses.

“The legislature has the responsibility to hold the executive accountable, not always play to its tune. It is appalling to see this 10th Assembly become more of a rubber stamp than any of its predecessors,” he said.

He also condemned the manner in which the National Assembly approved the state of emergency, criticizing the use of a voice vote for such a crucial issue, which he said lacked transparency and undermined due process.

Kwankwaso Calls For Judiciary Independence

The former Kano governor also called on the judiciary to assert its independence and resist external pressures. “Our judiciary must wake up to its responsibility of calming nerves by delivering judgments devoid of any hint of external influence,” Kwankwaso stated, urging judges to ensure fairness in their rulings.

Kwankwaso warned that Tinubu’s actions could set a dangerous precedent for opposition-led states, potentially leading to greater federal interference in regional governance.

“This proclamation and the subsequent pronouncements by the Attorney General of the Federation have now sent numerous people in opposition-led states into disarray. It sets a dangerous precedent for how the Head of State can tighten his grip on states that do not share the same political standing with the center,” he warned.

He also criticized the involvement of the military in the governance of Rivers State, stating that Tinubu, as a long-time advocate for democracy, should understand the dangers of reintroducing military influence into Nigeria’s political landscape.

“For a politician who prides himself as a defender of democracy, drafting the military into a position of leadership is dangerous to the progress we have made in the past 26 years,” Kwankwaso noted.

Kwankwaso reminded President Tinubu of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s efforts to keep the military confined to their barracks, warning that reversing this trend could have long-term negative consequences for Nigeria’s democratic progress.

Concluding his statement, Kwankwaso urged the federal government to reconsider its actions, asserting that the political situation in Rivers State did not justify such drastic measures.

“I am of the view that the political situation on the ground in Rivers does not justify such a flawed interpretation of Section 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution. This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, and if unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity,” he warned.