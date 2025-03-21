Fubara Reportedly Relocates To Bayelsa State After Suspension As Governor

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, following the declaration of a state of emergency in the state, has reportedly moved with his family to Bayelsa State.

Naija News reports that the development comes after President Bola Tinubu’s decisive action on March 18, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months in a bid to restore governance and order to the state.

The state of emergency follows months of escalating political unrest in Rivers State, sparked by a bitter feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The ongoing crisis has led to violent clashes, legislative gridlock, and legal disputes that have effectively paralyzed the state’s administration. The political instability prompted President Tinubu to intervene with the suspension of key state officials.

According to sources cited by TheStreetJournal, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri offered refuge to Fubara and his family amidst the turmoil.

On Wednesday, March 19, Fubara and his family relocated to the Bayelsa State Government House, leaving the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

The move took place under reduced security presence, with some Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and security personnel still stationed at the premises. However, the Government House was described as relatively quiet following their departure.

In response to the growing crisis, President Tinubu appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

Ibas has been tasked with overseeing the affairs of the state during the six-month emergency rule. His appointment is aimed at resolving the deepening political conflict and restoring stability to Rivers State, which has been struggling with internal divisions and disputes between the governor and state lawmakers.