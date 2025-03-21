‘Fubara Is Pretentious, Instead Of Seeing Facts Everyone Is Blaming Wike’ – Reps Member, Solomon Bob

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Bob, has asserted that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, is pretentious, but everyone is looking for a scapegoat in the ongoing crisis in the state and blaming the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected officials from the state for six months.

Fubara’s six-month suspension and Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency were upheld by the two chambers of the national assembly on Thursday.

In an interview with Channels Television, Bob, a former Special Adviser to Wike, who now represents Abua/Odual and Ahoada East constituency in the House of Representatives, blamed Fubara and absolved the FCT Minister.

According to him, Fubara talked down on his fellow elected officials, tried to remove the Speaker of the state assembly a few months into office, withheld the lawmakers’ salaries and demolished the assembly complex.

He said, “Governor Fubara is pretentious with an imperial air that makes him feel he can talk down on people who were also elected like he is.

“The truth is a month into his term of office, he tried to remove the Speaker of the House of Assembly, and when they rebuffed him, he withheld their salaries and went ahead to demolish the House of Assembly.

“But instead of seeing facts everyone is looking for a scapegoat and blaming Wike.”