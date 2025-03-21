Eric Chelle Releases Super Eagles Starting XI Against Rwanda

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has released his set of players to prosecute the much anticipated World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda.

Naija News reports Chelle named Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen to lead the team’s attack in the crucial World Cup game.

The duo will be supported by Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze on the wings, with Alex Iwobi in central midfield and Wilfred Ndidi in the defensive midfield position.

The defence line is led by captain William Troost-Ekong, with Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina completing the backline, with Stanley Nwabali in-between the goalpost for the Nigerian national football team.

Below is the full Starting XI: Stanley Nwabali; Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon; Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen.