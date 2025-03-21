DisCos Invasion: Consult Military Before Passing Judgement – DHQ

Nigeria Defence Headquarters has dismissed the allegation of the military riding roughshod on civilians and private enterprises.

Naija News reported that suspected men of the Nigerian Air Force invaded Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, and brutalized staff for an alleged power surge in their barrack.

Also, the staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company were beaten by suspected Nigerian Army personnel for an alleged power surge in their barrack.

Reacting to an editorial that criticized the actions of the military concerning the invasion of the DisCos, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the editorial was “economical with the truth”.

He said the editorial’s stand that “the military has continued to ride roughshod on civilians and private enterprises” was a misrepresentation of facts.

The Brigadier General argued that the editorial aimed to cast aspersion on the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa and service chiefs.

“The editorial’s attempt to vilify or cast aspersion on the person of General Musa and the Service Chiefs as tacitly supporting impunity is an unfair and inaccurate representation,” he stated.

He faulted the newspaper for failing to consult with the military hierarchy before passing judgment.

“It would have been more appropriate to consult with the military hierarchy before passing such a sweeping judgment,” he said.

According to him, “We have military police and Intelligence Corps, saddled with the task of thorough investigation and disciplining erring military personnel… The AFN under the able leadership of General Christopher Musa will continue to remain focused, committed, and submissive to the tenet of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“