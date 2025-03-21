Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With South-South Monarchs Emerge

The Asagba of Asaba, Epiphany Azinge, has called on the Federal Government to acknowledge the 1967 Asaba massacre and offer an official apology for the tragic events that took place during the Nigerian Civil War.

Speaking with newsmen after leading a delegation to meet with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, Azinge emphasized that this recognition is necessary for the healing of old wounds.

“Among other requests, we mentioned to him the massacre of Asaba people in 1967 and that our people need some apology if need be in that regard,” Azinge said during the visit.

The Asaba massacre occurred on October 7, 1967, when federal troops, having recaptured the town from Biafran forces, reportedly gathered unarmed civilians who had come out in a peace procession to welcome them.

Tragically, many of these civilians—men, women, and children—were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed they were Biafran sympathizers.

The massacre remains one of the darkest chapters of the Nigerian Civil War, and survivors and their families continue to seek recognition and redress from successive governments.

Naija News reports that Azinge stressed that acknowledging the atrocity would be a significant step toward healing the wounds left by the event.

In addition to the apology, Azinge appealed for increased federal presence in Asaba, particularly citing the lack of essential infrastructure, such as a federal university.

“Asaba remains the only state capital in Nigeria without a federal university. We need institutions in our locality, and that for us is a major concern,” he stated.

Azinge expressed optimism about the Tinubu administration’s commitment to national development, despite the challenges of governing a large and diverse country like Nigeria.

“There might be some hiccups, but on the whole, we score him highly in that regard, and we pray for him. It is a very difficult country to govern. There will always be criticisms here and there, but I believe he is on the right track, and we wish him the very best,” Azinge said, underscoring his support for the President.

The traditional ruler also expressed his gratitude for various federal initiatives that have already begun making a difference in Delta State.

Specifically, he highlighted the ongoing construction of the access road to the Niger Bridge and the routing of a gas pipeline through Asaba and Awka.

“We acknowledged and appreciated some of the gestures extended by the federal government to our area, especially the access road to the Niger Bridge and the passing of a gas line through Asaba to Awka, all of which are in progress,” he said.

Describing the meeting with President Tinubu as both a thank-you and a solidarity visit, Azinge recalled that a previous delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, had represented the President at the burial of his predecessor, the 13th Asagba of Asaba.

He concluded, “On the whole, it turned out to be a wonderful visit. He appreciated our coming and indicated that whenever he visits the South-South, he will make a stop in Asaba.”