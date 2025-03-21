Details Emerge As Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Meets With Traditional Rulers In Government House

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has called on traditional rulers in the state to stay away from partisan politics, emphasizing the crucial role they play in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Speaking during a meeting with traditional rulers at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Ibas expressed his deep love for the Niger Delta and the state’s importance in Nigeria’s development.

Ibas, a retired vice admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff, lamented the ongoing instability in Rivers State, describing it as a painful reality.

“As a former naval chief, my duty was to protect lives, and I remain committed to restoring peace in Rivers State,” he said. He assured the traditional rulers that his administration would work tirelessly to restore pride and stability to the state.

“I am here with a clear mandate—to restore peace and ensure that Rivers State moves forward,” Ibas declared, adding that it was essential to curb the interests of a few individuals who prioritize personal gains over the collective well-being of the state. “A society without order is a society without progress,” he stressed.

Ibas urged the traditional rulers to act as a bridge between the government and the people, calling on them to help de-escalate tensions within their communities.

He advised them to avoid any form of political partisanship, whether through speech, actions, or body language.

Additionally, Ibas cautioned against any association with cultism and vandalism, urging the traditional rulers to play an active role in community policing and maintaining open communication channels with their subjects.

“Security is the responsibility of all, not just the government,” Ibas reminded the traditional rulers. He added that his administration would not tolerate any excuses for disorder or instability in the state.

In response, HRM Chike Worlu-Wodo, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, assured Ibas of their support.

He described the appointment of Ibas as a positive decision for the state and affirmed that the traditional rulers were fully committed to maintaining peace in their respective domains.

“As traditional rulers, our primary duty is to ensure peace in our kingdoms, clans, and communities,” Worlu-Wodo said. He likened Ibas’ role to that of a mediator, resolving conflicts and promoting unity.

The monarch wished Ibas success in his mission, stressing that Rivers State desperately needs peace to move forward. “We are not in doubt of your ability, which is why you were appointed,” he added.