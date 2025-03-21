BREAKING: Ex-Gov Kalu Fails To Block FG’s Appeal In Alleged ₦7.1 Billion Fraud Case

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday, failed in his attempt to prevent the Federal Government from appealing a 2021 court ruling that halted his prosecution over an alleged ₦7.1 billion money laundering case.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal dismissed objections raised by Kalu and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, against the Federal Government’s request—filed through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)—for permission to appeal out of time.

Kalu and Slok had argued that since the Court of Appeal had already struck out an earlier appeal by the Federal Government on March 6, 2024, it had no further jurisdiction over the case.

However, Justice Ishaq Sanni, who delivered the ruling, clarified that the March 6 decision was not based on the merit of the case but was instead dismissed due to technical issues regarding the certification of court records.

Justice Sanni ruled that since the judgment was delivered after the three-month window for an appeal had elapsed, the Federal Government was within its rights to seek an extension of time.

Consequently, the court granted the request, allowing the government to file its notice of appeal against the September 29, 2021 judgment of the Federal High Court.

The court also directed the Federal Government to submit the notice of appeal within 14 days.

The ruling applies to two cases: CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/430MI/2024 (FRN v. Orji Uzor Kalu & two others) and CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/431MI/2024 (FRN v. Slok Nigeria Limited & two others).

More details to follow…