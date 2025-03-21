Arsenal Defender, Riccardo Calafiori Leaves Italy Camp With Knee Injury

Arsenal defender, Riccardo Calafiori, has departed from Italy’s camp after suffering a knee injury during his country’s World Cup qualifying game on Thursday.

Naija News reports Calafiori sustained the knee injury during Italy’s 2-1 loss to Germany, forcing him to leave the team’s camp immediately.

The player is suspected to have suffered a knee collateral injury between grades one/two. However, the final assessment will be made by Arsenal when he returns to the club.

Confirming the development in a post via his 𝕏 account on Friday, sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Riccardo Calafiori leaves Italy camp with immediate effect after knee injury suffered yesterday.

“Italy staff suggest Calafiori suffered knee collateral injury between grade one/two but final assessment will be made by Arsenal staff.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea have successfully completed the signings of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth approximately £62.5 million ($81 million).

The Portuguese club officially confirmed the transfers on Wednesday night, revealing that 17-year-old winger Quenda was acquired for nearly £44 million, while defensive midfielder Essugo, 20, was signed for £18.5 million.

Quenda, who had been linked with Manchester United and former manager Ruben Amorim, will remain at Sporting until the end of next season before joining Chelsea.