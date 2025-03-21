2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Complete African Zone Fixtures, Time For Friday, Saturday Matches

Nigeria, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana and their African counterparts reignite their battle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets this weekend as Africa’s leading national teams compete in Matchday 5 of the qualifying rounds.

With the tournament scheduled to be held in Canada, the USA, and Mexico next year, teams throughout the continent are striving to strengthen their prospects of qualifying for this esteemed international event.

Naija News has deemed it fit to update its audience with the schedule and timings for the matches on Friday and Saturday as the qualification matches take place.

Below is the comprehensive list of fixtures and timings for Matchday 5 of the Africa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (all times in GMT):

Friday, 21 March 2025:

Group G – Botswana vs. Algeria (13:00)

Group H – Equatorial Guinea vs. São Tomé and Príncipe (13:00)

Group A – Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti (16:00)

Group B – DR Congo vs. South Sudan (16:00)

Group C – Rwanda vs. Nigeria and

South Africa vs. Lesotho (16:00)

Group G – Burundi vs. Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana vs. Chad (19:00)

Group A – Ethiopia vs. Egypt (21:00)

Group G – Guinea vs. Somalia (21:00)

Group E – Niger vs. Morocco (21:30)

Saturday, 22 March 2025: