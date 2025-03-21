2026 WCQ: Rwanda Vs Nigeria Match Date, Time And Where To Watch Live

The atmosphere is tense as the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Rwanda in a crucial match for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification efforts.

Naija News reports that Nigeria presently occupies the fifth position in Group C, having garnered only three points from their first four matches.

With their chances of qualification hanging by a thread, the team must swiftly improve their performance today.

Today’s match will also serve as the debut for new head coach Eric Chelle, a Franco-Malian strategist who was appointed earlier this year.

Chelle will be keen to start his tenure positively, aiming to win the support of fans and earn the confidence of his players.

This encounter is significant for both sides. Rwanda, leading Group C with seven points from four matches, will seek to enhance their advantage while leveraging the home crowd at the 45,508-capacity Stade Amahoro.

A win for Rwanda would reinforce their top position, whereas a loss could jeopardize their standing.

On the other hand, Nigeria is in urgent need of a victory to improve their ranking in the group and keep their World Cup aspirations alive.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Match Schedule, Other Viewing Options

The match is set to take place at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda at 5 PM Nigerian time on Friday, March 21.

Fans unable to travel to Rwanda can catch the live broadcast on AfroSport TV, NFFTV, or select pay-TV channels in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised a $150,000 reward to the national football team, the Warriors, if they defeat Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The pledge was confirmed by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi, as the team seeks its first-ever World Cup qualification.

Currently at the bottom of Group C with just two points from four matches, Michael Nees’ side faces a crucial period in their campaign.

The Warriors will first take on the Benin Republic at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban today before heading to Uyo, Nigeria, for their clash with the Super Eagles next Tuesday.

According to a statement released by ZIFA, the government reaffirmed its dedication to national football by offering $150,000 for a win against Benin and another $150,000 if the team triumphs over Nigeria.