‘You Go Collect Beating’ – Do2dtun Reacts As Portable Insults Saheed Osupa

Nigerian media personality, Dotun Ojuolape, also known as Do2dtun, has weighed in on the feud between street pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, and his senior colleague, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa.

Naija News reports that Portable lampooned the veteran Fuji musician for taking down his song from streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

Portable had used a line from Osupa’s song, resulting in its removal from Spotify and Apple Music after complaints by the Fuji singer and his distributors.

Portable, while expressing anger over Osupa’s action, in a viral video online, blasted the senior colleague for reporting his song.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said Osupa is big for nothing and berated him for not supporting his career, like Pasuma.

Reacting to the outburst, Do2dtun, in a post via 𝕏, said that Saheed Osupa would beat Portable from bus stop to bus stop over the insult.

He wrote, “You want to look for trouble but it’s Saheed Osupa’s trouble you want to look for … you go dey collect beating bus stop by bus stop. This is the issue, you sampled someone’s song without his permission and then insults him when he took it down. You sometimes mistake privileges for rights. Repercussions for oppression. This is why ignorant guys like u are never accountable for anything even when you are wrong.”