Yoruba Nation’s Igboho Warns Sheikh Gumi Over Remarks On Secessionist Movements

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has issued a stern warning to prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, cautioning him against making disparaging comments about the Yoruba self-determination movement.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, Igboho emphasized that the aspirations of the Yoruba Nation are distinct and should not be conflated with other regional issues, especially those related to secession movements.

Naija News reports that the warning from Igboho came in response to recent remarks by Sheikh Gumi, who dismissed the possibility of any secessionist movement succeeding, insisting that Nigeria would remain indivisible.

Gumi, known for his role in mediating with bandits, equated calls for the establishment of Biafra and Oduduwa Republics with insurgency, labeling their proponents as “miscreants.”

He further argued that most Nigerians support national unity, citing the high voter turnout in elections as evidence of this sentiment.

Igboho, however, vehemently rejected Gumi’s assertions, stressing that the Yoruba people’s demand for self-determination is driven by escalating insecurity, economic hardship, and a failing governance structure.

The statement from Igboho reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Yoruba Nation to its self-determination goals. Igboho stated that the movement is resolute and enjoys substantial support from the Yoruba populace, which is determined to establish an independent entity reflecting the collective will of the people.

Igboho highlighted the deteriorating security situation in the region, pointing to the frequent killings of farmers and villagers in Yoruba land.

He also mentioned the pervasive economic challenges, including widespread hardship and unemployment, as significant factors driving the push for self-governance.

“These are the issues that fuel the desire for self-determination, as the Yoruba people seek a path that ensures their safety and prosperity,” the statement read.

Systemic Governance Failures And The Need For Change

Igboho criticized the current governance structure, arguing that bad governance and inadequate healthcare facilities have left the Yoruba people with no option but to seek an alternative route that guarantees their safety, prosperity, and cultural preservation.

He emphasized that self-determination is essential for the future well-being of the Yoruba people, ensuring that their heritage and traditions are respected and promoted.

Addressing concerns about inter-ethnic marriages and relationships within the Yoruba Nation, Igboho assured that individuals from other regions married to Yoruba people would be accommodated.

He proposed that such matters would be addressed through inclusive immigration policies, ensuring unity and harmony within the new nation.

Igboho also expressed concern about the lack of freedom of speech and what he described as the constraints imposed by a fraudulent constitution.

He emphasized that the pursuit of self-determination is motivated by a desire for justice, equity, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

“This movement is not just about the pursuit of self-determination; it is about ensuring justice, equity, and the protection of the fundamental rights of the Yoruba people,” the statement concluded.