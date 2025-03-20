Wike vs Fubara: ‘I Hope They Destroy Themselves’ – Sowore Speaks On Tinubu’s State Of Emergency Declaration In Rivers

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoleye Sowore, has expressed happiness over President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State following the political crisis between Governor Sim Fubara, Rivers House of Assembly members and Minsiter of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News recalls that on Tuesday, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members.

Amid the public outrage and condemnations among Nigerians, President Tinubu swore in Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers State on Wednesday.

In an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Sowore said he is happy with Tinubu’s decision, stressing that the chaos in Rivers State would spur Nigerians to revolt against bad governance and leaders.

Sowore noted that he is unbothered over the power play issue between the godfather and son in Rivers and hopes they destroy themselves.

He said, “To be clear, I am here to defend godfather and son. I don’t care about them. I hope they destroy themselves.

“I am happy because maybe this is going to force Nigerians across the country to wake up. They have been too complicit, domicile as a result of cowardice.

“It will force Nigerian to complete the 30 days challenge and move on to the stage where is will be complete revolt. That is not me saying I love anarchy but love Justice.”