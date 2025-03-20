Wike Is Not The Only Devil In Nigeria Politics, No One Should Play The Victim – Uwazuruike Knocks Fubara

Founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike has berated the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara of failing to keep whatever terms of agreement between him and his godfather, Nysome Wike.

Speaking via a video on Thursday, Uwazuruike argued that it is paramount that agreements should be kept even among thieves.

He insisted that the crisis in Rivers would have been averted if one party kept to agreement. Uwazuruike noted that if Fubara had listened to the advise of former governor, Ayo Fayose he would not have fallen into temptation.

Speaking further, Uwazurike asserted that all governors in Nigeria are corrupt and Wike should not be seen as the only villain in Nigerian politics.

“If you know that you’re a politician and that you are approached to do a dirty job which your conscience doesn’t permit you to do, at that inception say I won’t, I can’t do it. That makes you a gentleman. It’s very common in the south east and south south where somebody will bring you out from the obscurity and make you a Governor, but at the end of the day you refuse to do your own part of the bargain. It not good,” he said.

He waived the idea of people saying that the Governor was voted by the masses, stating that if a godfather had not given a party’s ticket to the beneficiary, nobody would have seen or known the candidate.

“In this crisis, if it continues, many innocent people will die and when you trace the origin you will see that two persons reached an agreement and one party fulfill his own part of the bargain while the other refused to perform his part after benefiting from that agreement. It’s unjust and we need to look at that angle.

“If he (Fubara) had listened to the advice of former governor Fayoshe, he wouldn’t have fallen into this temptation. Nobody is a better governor because Nigeria is a corrupt nation. If you know that you cannot keep to an agreement, why should you accept it? Is it because you have been sworn in as a Governor and now has executive powers and you start flexing muscles. What has he gained now in all these?

“This is very important for our people because it’s distracting everybody in the south east and south south. We are not the only people in Nigeria, look at the other places. I’m not happy about it because it will involve the lives of our people and that is why I’m saying it. We need to weigh the balance and not just to mention Wike! Wike!! Wike is not the only devil in Nigeria politics. All the Governors in Nigeria are corrupt and no one should play the victim card here,” he added.