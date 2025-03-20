‘We Have Not Seen Fubara, Nobody Has Communicated With Him’ – Niger Delta Leader Expresses Worries Over Fubara’s Whereabouts 

Niger Delta activist, Anabs Sara-Igbe, has raised alarm over the disappearance of Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, after he was removed from office by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

Naija News reports that Sara-Igbe expressed deep concern during an appearance on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday, March 20, 2025, claiming that the governor has not been seen or heard from since his suspension.

On Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State due to escalating political unrest, leading to the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly.

Following the president’s declaration, Fubara, his family, and his security team vacated the Rivers State Government House.

However, according to Sara-Igbe, there has been no communication or sighting of the suspended governor since his removal. He stressed that this situation is causing growing worry among the people of Rivers State.

“We have not seen Fubara, and nobody has communicated with him. We don’t know what has happened to him or where he is. His life is in danger. We have tried to reach out to him, but we cannot get in touch. All Nigerians need to know that Fubara’s life is in danger,” Sara-Igbe stated.

He further emphasized that the people of Rivers State are deeply concerned, as there has been no official update or any confirmation of Fubara’s whereabouts.

Sara-Igbe continued, “Until we see Fubara speak face-to-face or on television, we have not seen him. We haven’t heard from him. He was locked up in the government house, and now that he’s been released, where to? We don’t know. This is a war against Rivers State, not just against Fubara.”

The activist called on Nigerians to protest against what he described as the “illegal suspension” of Fubara, warning that allowing such actions to go unchecked could set a dangerous precedent across the country.

He urged Nigerians to take a stand, saying, “If Nigerians keep quiet and allow this to happen, it will happen in other places.”