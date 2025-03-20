Uncertainty Surrounds Fubara’s Whereabouts As Soldiers Flood Government House

The Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reportedly vacated the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, though his destination remains unclear.

While there is no official confirmation, sources suggest that Fubara may have either retreated to his private residence in Port Harcourt or returned to his hometown in Opobo.

Naija News reports that the uncertainty surrounding the governor’s departure comes amid a significant military presence at the Government House, following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

An increased security detail has been observed in the vicinity, with soldiers seen in patrol vans and several Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) stationed at the entrance of the Government House.

The heightened presence of security forces appears to be linked to the imminent takeover of the state by Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), the newly appointed Sole Administrator.

According to Punch, during a visit to the Government House on Wednesday, a heavy security check was performed on all vehicles and individuals attempting to enter the premises.

The security personnel have been subjecting the movement of persons and vehicles to thorough scrutiny, further intensifying the security atmosphere.

An anonymous source close to the governor who spoke with Punch revealed that more soldiers were entering the Government House in the afternoon.

According to the source, these soldiers are believed to be part of the advanced team assigned to Vice Admiral Ibas, who is expected to assume his duties as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

“As I speak with you, more soldiers are entering the Government House. This afternoon, over 15 soldiers arrived. They are believed to be an advanced team of the Sole Administrator who is still expected to resume duties,” the aide disclosed.